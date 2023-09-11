Lucknow: Amid Heavy Rains Schools To Remain Closed Today

schools in Lucknow will remain closed today due to bad weather condition. | IANS (Representational Pic)

Lucknow: All government and private schools up to class 12 in Lucknow have been closed on Monday due to heavy rain and a severe thunderstorm. District Magistrate Suryapal Gangawar ordered the closure of schools after lightning and heavy rains hit the state capital at around 2.30.a.m.

Several areas were reported to be waterlogged and strong winds led to snapping of electricity and telecom wires.

The district administration has initiated relief and rescue measures even as rain continue to lash the state capital.

Schools up to class 12 in Lucknow has been closed today due to bad weather. | District administration Lucknow

Read Also Nuh Schools And Colleges To Remain Closed Today Due to Shobha Yatra Today

The official notice reads, 'In view of the alert of heavy rainfall with lighting issued by the Indian Meterological Department and the bad weather in the state for the last few hours, all government, non-government, and private schools upto class 12 of all boards in urban and rural areas of Lucknow will remain closed on Monday, September 12.' Further, it has been advised to ensure strict compliance."