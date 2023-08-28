Nuh Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed Today Due to Shobha Yatra Today | Representative Image

Nuh: The District administration of Nuh has ordered all schools, colleges, and banks to remain closed today: August 28, 2023, in light of the Shobha Yatra.

Despite being denied permission by Haryana authorities, multiple Hindu groups remain steadfast in their determination to carry out a "shobha yatra" procession in the Nuh district. Security measures have been significantly heightened in Nuh and the adjacent areas to prevent any potential violent incidents in this socially sensitive district.

All the schools, colleges and other educational institutions and banks will remain closed on Monday. The authorities have suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district as a precautionary measure.

Key Developments at a Glance:

- In addition to regular police presence, paramilitary forces have been dispatched to monitor both inter-state and inter-district borders.

- Approximately 1,900 police personnel and 24 paramilitary force companies have been stationed in Nuh.

- Entry into Nuh has been restricted to outsiders, following the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for the Shobha yatra.

- Vigilant checks are being conducted at the Nuh-Gurugram border, allowing only individuals with authorized ID cards to enter Nuh. Checkpoints have been established for this purpose.

- As a precautionary measure, all schools, colleges, banks, and other educational institutions will remain closed on Monday.

- Mobile internet and bulk SMS services have been temporarily suspended in the Nuh district.

- Section 144 of the CrPC has been invoked to prevent gatherings of four or more people in Nuh.

- Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, has encouraged devotees to worship at temples within their nearby areas.

