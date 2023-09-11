Heavy Rains Disrupt Train Services On Bhopal-Delhi Route | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall disrupted train services on Bhopal-Delhi(Morena-Gwalior) route on Sunday. Many trains including Shatabdi and Vande Bharat remained affected after heavy rainfall.

Many trains were also diverted after Morena-Dholpur railway track got damaged due to soil erosion.

Meanwhile, an Orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in districts like Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Datia, Morena, Bhind, Panna, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in districts like Raisen, Guna, Gwalior, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Satna, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Seoni and Katni. In last 24 hours, Morena recorded 170mm rainfall while Tamia recorded 140mm. Similarly, Parasia, Petlawad, Narmadapura, recorded 100 mm each.

According to meteorological department, monsoon trough is passing through Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and south-east of Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic circulation, which was over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh has moved to north-west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of north-east Rajasthan.

The trough from cyclonic circulation extends up to central Maharashtra. A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north-west and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal around September 12.

Trains diverted

Many trains were diverted through Gwalior, Etawa, and Gaziabad to Hazarat Nizamuddin and Kota-Bina. Sridham Express, Mangla Express were diverted via Gwalior, Etawa and Gaziabad to Hazarat Nizamuddin.

Swarna Jayanthi train, Chhattisgarh Express, Samta Express, Tirukkural Express, Hirakund Express have been diverted via Bina-Kota.

