 KSET 2025 Registration Extended To September 24 At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Exam Scheduled For November 2
KEA has extended the KSET 2025 application deadline to September 24, with fee payment open until September 25. Admit cards will be released on October 24, and the exam is scheduled for November 2, 2025.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
KSET 2025 Registration: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline to apply online for KSET 2025. According to the announcement, candidates have until September 24 to complete the KSET application form 2025 online. On the other hand, registered applicants have until September 25 to pay the KSET 2025 application fees. Previously, today, September 18, was the deadline for KSET online applications. They can fill out the KSET 2025 application and pay the fees online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the KEA's official website.

KSET 2025 Registration: Important dates

Last date to apply online: September 24, 2025

Last date to pay application fee: September 25, 2025

Admit card release date: October 24, 2025

KSET 2025 Exam date: November 2, 2025

KSET 2025 Registration: Application fees

General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, and Other State Candidates: ₹1,000

Category-I, SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender Candidates: ₹700

Mode of Payment: Online only, via the official application portal

KSET 2025 Registration: Steps to register

Applicants can follow the instructions below to apply for KSET 2025 if they would like to take the exam:

Step 1: Check out cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: The 'Admissions' tab is located on the homepage.

Step 3: 'KARNATAKA STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST (K-SET)-2025' is clicked.

Step 4: Choose the 'Apply Online' or 'New Registration' link on the following page.

Step 5: Finish the Karnataka KSET registration process by logging in and completing the KSET application.

Step 6: Pay the application fees and upload the required files.

Step 7: Fill out and save the KSET online form.

Candidates are advised to visit the KEA's official website for additional information.

