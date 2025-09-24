KSET 2025 Registration Ends Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply Online

KSET 2025 Registration: The KSET 2025 Exam online registration will end today, September 24, 2025, on the Karnataka Examinations Authority's (KEA) official website. This is the final chance for interested applicants to apply for the Karnataka State Assistant Professor Eligibility Test via the KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The deadline for the Karnataka State Assistant Professor Eligibility Test fee payment is September 25, 2025.
KSET 2025 Registration: Exam details
Exam Date: November 2, 2025
Mode: Offline (pen-and-paper)
Number of Papers: 2 (Paper I and Paper II)
Question Type: Objective type (multiple choice questions)
Marks Distribution:
- Paper I – 100 marks
- Paper II – 200 marks
Total Duration: 3 hours
KSET 2025 Registration: Application fees
General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, and other state candidates: Rs 1,000
Cat I, SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender candidates: Rs 700
Payment Mode: Online only
KSET 2025 Registration: Steps to apply
Step 1: To finish the registration process, students must go to the KEA official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: The KSET 2025 registration link will be accessible on the homepage under the admission link.
Step 3: Candidates must submit their registration information in the appropriate fields on a new page that appears on the screen.
Step 4: After completing the application and logging in to your account, click "Submit."
Step 5: Pay the application cost online and download the confirmation document for your records.
Students are advised to regularly visit the Karnataka Examinations Authority's (KEA) official website for further information.