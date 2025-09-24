 KSET 2025 Registration Ends Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKSET 2025 Registration Ends Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply Online

KSET 2025 Registration Ends Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply Online

KSET 2025 online registration ends today, September 24, on KEA’s official website. Applicants must submit forms and pay fees by September 25. The offline exam will be held on November 2, 2025.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
KSET 2025 Registration | Image: Canva

KSET 2025 Registration: The KSET 2025 Exam online registration will end today, September 24, 2025, on the Karnataka Examinations Authority's (KEA) official website. This is the final chance for interested applicants to apply for the Karnataka State Assistant Professor Eligibility Test via the KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The deadline for the Karnataka State Assistant Professor Eligibility Test fee payment is September 25, 2025.

KSET 2025 Registration: Exam details

Exam Date: November 2, 2025

FPJ Shorts
Telangana HC Stays Order On Group-I Main Exam Re-evaluation; Appointments Allowed
Telangana HC Stays Order On Group-I Main Exam Re-evaluation; Appointments Allowed
Haryana’s Lado Lakshmi Yojana Starts September 25, Women To Get ₹2,100 Monthly For Financial Empowerment
Haryana’s Lado Lakshmi Yojana Starts September 25, Women To Get ₹2,100 Monthly For Financial Empowerment
71 Maoists, Including 30 With ₹64 Lakh Bounty, Surrender In Dantewada Under ‘Lon Varratu’ Drive
71 Maoists, Including 30 With ₹64 Lakh Bounty, Surrender In Dantewada Under ‘Lon Varratu’ Drive
WHO Dismisses Trump’s Claim Linking Paracetamol Use In Pregnancy To Autism
WHO Dismisses Trump’s Claim Linking Paracetamol Use In Pregnancy To Autism

Mode: Offline (pen-and-paper)

Number of Papers: 2 (Paper I and Paper II)

Question Type: Objective type (multiple choice questions)

Marks Distribution:

- Paper I – 100 marks

- Paper II – 200 marks

Total Duration: 3 hours

KSET 2025 Registration: Application fees

General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, and other state candidates: Rs 1,000

Cat I, SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender candidates: Rs 700

Payment Mode: Online only

KSET 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: To finish the registration process, students must go to the KEA official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: The KSET 2025 registration link will be accessible on the homepage under the admission link.

Step 3: Candidates must submit their registration information in the appropriate fields on a new page that appears on the screen.

Step 4: After completing the application and logging in to your account, click "Submit."

Step 5: Pay the application cost online and download the confirmation document for your records.

Students are advised to regularly visit the Karnataka Examinations Authority's (KEA) official website for further information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana HC Stays Order On Group-I Main Exam Re-evaluation; Appointments Allowed

Telangana HC Stays Order On Group-I Main Exam Re-evaluation; Appointments Allowed

Odisha To Set Up New Ayurveda College In Mayurbhanj With ₹85 Crore Investment

Odisha To Set Up New Ayurveda College In Mayurbhanj With ₹85 Crore Investment

Shocking CCTV Captures Man Molesting Teen Girl Inside UP's Lakhimpur Coaching Centre, Claims Victim...

Shocking CCTV Captures Man Molesting Teen Girl Inside UP's Lakhimpur Coaching Centre, Claims Victim...

Indian Sign Language Centre Unveils New Courses, Digital Tools To Strengthen Inclusive Education

Indian Sign Language Centre Unveils New Courses, Digital Tools To Strengthen Inclusive Education

SC Sets Aside Madhya Pradesh HC Order Mandating 3 Years' Legal Practice For Judicial Recruitment

SC Sets Aside Madhya Pradesh HC Order Mandating 3 Years' Legal Practice For Judicial Recruitment