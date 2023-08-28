Kota: Amid 2 Suicides In One Day Admin Asks Coaching Institutes To Cancel Tests For 2 Months

Amid 2 Suicides In One Day Admin Asks Coaching Institutes In Kota To Cancel All Tests For 2 Months | Representational Pic

Jaipur: After two suicides in a day, the Kota administration has directed the coaching institutes to not hold any tests or examinations for the next two months. The district administration said in an official release that the step has been taken to “provide mental support and security to the studying/residential students."

The order issued by the district collector of Kota to provide mental support and security to the studying/residential students, the examinations, being conducted from time to time, in all coaching institutes operating in Kota, have been stayed with immediate effect for the next two months," On Sunday, two students committed suicide in just four hours. One of them was from Latur, Maharashtra and the other one was from Bihar, and both took the extreme step after appearing in the Sunday test.

The administration had directed the coaching institutes to not hold Sunday tests a few days ago, but the directions were violated by the institutes. Now the administration has put a complete ban on any tests or examinations for the next two months.

From January to August 28 this year, 23 cases of student suicides have been reported. Of these, 13 students had come to Kota within two to three months to less than a year.

In the meantime, the ministers of the Ashok Gehlot government have assured strict action on coaching institutes that are defying the guidelines issued by the administration.

Talking to the media Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas said that the issue of children's suicide is worrying and sad. Coaching institutes are continuously defying the guidelines of the government. Strict action will now be taken against such coaching operators, the government has given instructions to the SP and the collector.

Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi said that it is a serious issue. Recently Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with coaching institutes and parents regarding this. Until a new policy is made, the coaching institutes should be closed.

