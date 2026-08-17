Kollam Tragedy: Missing 12-Year-Old Class 7 Student Found Dead In Kannetti Lake After Two-Day Search | File photo

Kollam: The body of a 12-year-old who went missing from Padanayarkulangara here on August 15 was found in a lake on Monday, police said.

The body of Bilal, a Class 7 student, was found near a bridge at Kothumukku, they said.

Bilal had gone out on his bicycle to play but did not return home, following which his family lodged a complaint and began searching for him around 5.30 pm on Saturday.

His bicycle and some clothes were later found near Kannetti Lake, prompting a search in the water body.

Fire and rescue personnel, along with local residents, searched the lake but could not locate the boy.

Bilal's body was found on Monday morning during a search operation.

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