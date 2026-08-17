 Kollam Tragedy: Missing 12-Year-Old Class 7 Student Found Dead In Kannetti Lake After Two-Day Search
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKollam Tragedy: Missing 12-Year-Old Class 7 Student Found Dead In Kannetti Lake After Two-Day Search

Kollam Tragedy: Missing 12-Year-Old Class 7 Student Found Dead In Kannetti Lake After Two-Day Search

A 12-year-old Class 7 student, Bilal, who went missing from Padanayarkulangara in Kollam on August 15, was found dead in Kannetti Lake on Monday. Bilal had gone out to play on his bicycle but failed to return home. His bicycle and clothes were later found near the lake, prompting a search by fire and rescue personnel and locals.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Kollam Tragedy: Missing 12-Year-Old Class 7 Student Found Dead In Kannetti Lake After Two-Day Search
Kollam Tragedy: Missing 12-Year-Old Class 7 Student Found Dead In Kannetti Lake After Two-Day Search | File photo

Kollam: The body of a 12-year-old who went missing from Padanayarkulangara here on August 15 was found in a lake on Monday, police said.

Read Also
UP Shocker: Dalit Class 10 Student Allegedly Assaulted, Subjected To Casteist Abuse After...
UP Shocker: Dalit Class 10 Student Allegedly Assaulted, Subjected To Casteist Abuse After...

The body of Bilal, a Class 7 student, was found near a bridge at Kothumukku, they said.

Bilal had gone out on his bicycle to play but did not return home, following which his family lodged a complaint and began searching for him around 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Read Also
Hyderabad Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Osmania Medical College MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Police Suspect...
Hyderabad Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Osmania Medical College MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Police Suspect...

His bicycle and some clothes were later found near Kannetti Lake, prompting a search in the water body.

Fire and rescue personnel, along with local residents, searched the lake but could not locate the boy.

Bilal's body was found on Monday morning during a search operation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source