Hyderabad Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Osmania Medical College MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Police Suspect Depression | Representative image.

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old first-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a building, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was a student of Osmania Medical College.

Some local residents noticed his body in the early hours of Sunday in an area under Uppal police station limits and informed the police.

"It seems he was under depression," a police official said based on preliminary investigation, without elaborating.

No suicide note was recovered. A case was registered, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) expressed condolences.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

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