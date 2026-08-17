 H1N1 Scare In Bengaluru: 500+ Students, 21 Staff Fall Ill At Clarence High School; 2 Cases Confirmed, Campus Shut Till Aug 18
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H1N1 Scare In Bengaluru: 500+ Students, 21 Staff Fall Ill At Clarence High School; 2 Cases Confirmed, Campus Shut Till Aug 18

More than 500 students and 21 staff members at Bengaluru’s Clarence High School have reported flu-like symptoms, with two H1N1 cases confirmed. The school will remain closed till August 18. It has also flagged unhygienic street food stalls and waste accumulation near its premises, seeking urgent action from civic authorities to prevent the situation from worsening.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
H1N1 Scare In Bengaluru: 500+ Students, 21 Staff Fall Ill At Clarence High School; 2 Cases Confirmed, Campus Shut Till Aug 18
H1N1 Scare In Bengaluru: 500+ Students, 21 Staff Fall Ill At Clarence High School; 2 Cases Confirmed, Campus Shut Till Aug 18 |

Bengaluru: More than 500 students and 21 staff members of Clarence High School in Richards Town are reportedly down with fever, cold, cough and body aches, following a severe seasonal flu-like illness outbreak.

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The school has issued a note saying that at least two H1N1 cases have been confirmed and one staff member is undergoing treatment at Bangalore Baptist Hospital. The school will remain closed till August 18.

The school has also raised concerns about the presence of several street food and other venders operating outside its premises, alleging that unhygienic conditions and waste accumulation could pose additional health and safety risk to students. The school also accused the vendors of blocking its kindergarten gates on Clarke Road and causing waste accumulation and a kebab vendor operating near thePottery Road-John Armstrong Road junction was causing persistent waste and other sanitation concerns.

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The school has approached the Educational Officer and the GBA Health Officer and sought urgent intervention from civic authorities.  ``We are not panicking. We are managing, but we can not do it alone. The authorities should act before the situation escalates,'' the letter added.

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