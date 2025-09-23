KMAT 2025 Session 1 Results To Be OUT Today At 4 PM On kmatindia.com

KMAT 2025 Session 1 Results: KMAT 2025 results will be announced today, September 23, 2025, at 4 PM. Originally anticipated to be released on September 22, 2025, the results were one again delayed. On the official KMAT India website, kmatindia.com, candidates who took the KMAT exam on September 7, 2025, can receive their KMAT scorecard. Candidates can access the candidate portal by using their application number and password.

Meanwhile, registration for the second session of the KMAT exam in 2025 is now open, and the deadline to register is October 12, 2025.

KMAT 2025 Session 1 Results: Important details

KMAT Result 2025 (Session 1): September 23, 2025, at 4 PM

KMAT Registration 2025 (Session 2): September 16, 2025 – October 12, 2025

KMAT Mock Test: October 15 – October 16, 2025

KMAT Admit Card 2025: October 16, 2025

KMAT 2025 Exam (Session 2): October 18, 2025

KMAT 2025 Session 1 Results: Steps to check the result

Candidates must go to the KMAT India website in order to view the KMAT scorecard and view the results for the online proctored exam. Once the scorecards are available, students can obtain them by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to KMAT India's official website

Step 2: Select "KMAT 2025 Result" from the home screen.

Step 3: Click the 'Login' option after entering the necessary information, including your date of birth and roll number.

Step 4: The KMAT scorecard will then show up on the screen; store it for later use.

KMAT 2025 Session 2 Registration: Application fees

General / NC-OBC: ₹1230 (including GST)

SC / ST / PwD: ₹1230 (including GST)

KMAT 2025 Session 2 Registration: How to apply

To find out how to apply for the KMAT exam in 2025, follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1: The 'KMAT 2025 application' button can be accessed or copied from the official KMAT India website

Step 2: Candidates must enter their personal information, including their name, birthdate, email address, phone number, nation, etc.

Step 3: During the KMAT 2025 application window, candidates will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number.

Step 4: Candidates will get an application number and a password on their registered phone numbers and email addresses following a successful registration

Step 5: Candidates must use the application number and password they were given to log in in order to complete the application form.

Step 6: Candidates will be required to provide personal information, including name, address, nationality, date of birth, and so on.

Step 7: Additionally, individuals must complete the application for the course and select their desired KMAT testing location.

Step 8: Following completion of the information, students must upload the necessary, legitimate documents and pay for their fees using a credit card, debit card, e-wallet, or another online payment method.

