KLEE 2024 Phase 2 Provisional Allotment Results OUT For 3 Year, 5 Year LLB; Check Here

KLEE 2024 | Freepik Image

The Kerala Law Entrance Examination (KLEE) 2024 tentative allotment results for the three- and five-year LLB programs have been made public by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala. Through CEE Kerala's official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, candidates who applied for these law courses can now view the Phase 2 preliminary allotment results. By 2:00 PM on October 24, 2024, candidates who discover any inconsistencies in the provisional allocation shall notify the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.



The candidates' rankings in the KLEE rank list and the online alternatives they registered are the basis for the allocation outcomes. The final Phase 2 allocation results will be made public shortly based on these submissions.

How to check?



-Go to cee.kerala.gov.in, the official website of CEE Kerala.

-To access the 3-year or 5-year LLB admissions area, click on it.

-Go to the section under "Allotment List."

-See the outcomes of the Phase 2 allocation.

-Save the PDF to your computer for later use.

Details including the application number, rank, college, course, and seat type are provided by these results.

About KLEE

The Kerala legal Entrance Exam (KLEE), administered annually by the Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala, is required for admission to undergraduate and graduate legal programs in Kerala's public, private, and self-financed colleges. In Kerala, four law schools and about twenty private, self-financing law schools take part in CAP.



At several testing locations throughout the state of Kerala, the exam is administered using a computer-based approach. The exam lasts two hours, and there are 600 total marks on the paper. There are 200 multiple-choice questions on the KLEE exam. Exams for three-, five-, and five-year LLB, LLM, and LLB programs are administered separately.