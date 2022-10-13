Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya son’s ‘swift PhD’ draws widespread criticism, father says ‘worked hard for 6 years’

Mumbai: Neil Somaiya gets interim protection from arrest from Bombay High Court | Photo: Facebook

Mumbai: Almost two weeks after the University of Mumbai awarded a PhD degree to Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya’s son Neil Somaiya, various student organisations have raised questions over the Varsity’s ‘swift move’ as they demand an enquiry of the overall process.

The University awarded the degree to Neil Somaiya on October 1, 2022, just 16 months after he had registered, and 45 days after the submission of his thesis and a day after his viva voce.

The BJP leader shared an image of the notification provided by the Mumbai University on Twitter.

“Dr Neil Somaiya, yes My Son @NeilSomaiya is awarded PhD Doctorate by University of Mumbai on his Thesis. Impact of Social Media on Political Party Image......," the Tweet mentioned.

However, as the tweet went viral on all social media sites, various student organisations have accused the BJP leader’s son of using 'political influence' for obtaining the degree.

As per the details, Neil, a candidate from the research centre Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, was awarded the degree for the subject of Management Studies.

Various student leaders and professors of the university are of the opinion that due to the candidate’s ‘influential background’, the Varsity followed a 'swift process' to award the degree to BJP leader’s son.

Meanwhile, Kirit Somaiya told Free Press Journal that his son has worked for the six years and there is no question of any influence as allegations levelled by what BP leader termed ‘vested interests’.

As per documents, accessed by FPJ which Kirit Somaiya provided, Neil has all the relevant certificates with Mumbai University stamps on it.

“Neil Somaiya worked hard for 6 years to complete the degree. Passed PhD Entrance Exam in September 2016, registered the admission as PhD Student at Sydenham College, Institute of Management in 2017 (not in 2021),” Kirit told FPJ.

Neil’s subject was Social Media impact on Political Parties, he submitted his thesis in August 2022, the viva examination was given on 30 Sept 2022 and the Mumbai University awarded Doctorate PhD to him on 1 October 2022, the BJP leader said, adding, the university has already clarified the same.