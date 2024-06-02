KIITEE 2024 Phase 3 Registration Process Underway; Check Details Here

The registration period for the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Examination (KIITEE) 2024 Phase 3 has begun, according to the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology. The dates of the KIITEE 2024 exam are set for July 3–5, 2024. The KIITEE 2024 Phase 3 application form can be filled out by qualified applicants by going to the official website, kiitee.kiit.ac.in. The submission window closes on June 30.

There is no application fee for candidates to register for KIITEE 2024. Registered candidates can check the status of their KIITEE 2024 application after submitting the application.

In order to register for the KIITEE Phase 3 exam, you will need to provide the following documents: your Class 10 certificate, which serves as proof of date of birth; your Class 10 and 12 mark sheets; your graduation marks and mark sheet, which you can use to apply for a master's programme;

your Caste certificate, if applicable; and a recently taken, colour passport photo and signature. Applicants can register on the kiitee.kiit.ac.in website for the KIITEE Phase 3 exam. June 30, 2024, is the deadline for KIITEE Phase 3 exam registration.

How to apply?

-Go to kiitee.kiit.ac.in, the official website.

-Click the registration link on the home page.

-After filling out the registration form, move on to the application.

-Use the credentials you created when registering to log in.

KIITEE Phase 2 2024



Notably, June 7–11 is when the KIITEE 2024 Phase 2 exam will take place.