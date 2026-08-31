Kerala NEET-PG Exam: Aspirant Forgets Registration Certificate Printout; Chengannur Police Rush It To Centre Just Minutes Before Test | Representative Image

Alappuzha: Police came to the aid of a NEET-PG aspirant who forgot to take a printout of his registration certificate, helping him get the required document just minutes before the examination began at a centre in Chengannur here on Sunday, officials said.

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According to officials at Chengannur police station, Dr Anas, a native of Krishnapuram near Kayamkulam here, arrived at Providence College in Chengannur, where he was scheduled to appear for the NEET-PG examination at 9 am.

Just before the examination, Anas realised that he had not taken a printout of the registration certificate, which was required for entry into the examination hall, police said.

As his house was far from the exam centre, Anas approached police personnel deployed at the college for help.

Police checked whether any shops were open to take a printout, but found all of them closed as it was Sunday, officials said.

The officers then asked Anas to send a soft copy of the document to one of them via WhatsApp and forwarded it to the Chengannur police station.

The officers at the station took a printout of the document and rushed to the examination centre, officials said.

The printout was delivered to the examination centre just a few minutes before the examination began, police said.

With the document, Anas was able to enter the examination hall and appear for the test, officials said.

After completing the examination, Anas thanked the police officers for their timely assistance before leaving the centre.

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