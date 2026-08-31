Himachal Pradesh Unveils ₹500 Crore Healthcare Upgrade, Announces Recruitment Of 650 Doctors, Specialists And Super-Specialists | Canva

Hamirpur: The Himachal Pradesh government is working to enhance diagnostic services at all medical colleges in the state, with modern equipment worth approximately Rs 500 crore being installed, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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Speaking at the inauguration of a public health camp in the Kangu area of Nadaun Assembly constituency in Hamirpur district on Sunday, Sukhu said that installing modern technology and equipment at medical colleges would strengthen diagnostic services, make them more accurate, and enable people to receive the right treatment without delay.

He announced that, in addition to medical colleges, the state government is also appointing specialist doctors at all 70 Adarsh Medical Institutions to ensure better healthcare is accessible to residents closer to home, a statement issued here said.

He added that the government is going to recruit 300 medical officers, 200 specialist doctors and 150 super-specialist doctors. As part of this initiative, doctors have also been appointed at hospitals in Nadaun, Kangu, Galore and Dhaneta.

Sukhu further mentioned that Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College at Jolsappar would be inaugurated shortly, and the first Allied Health Sciences institution of its kind in north India will be established in Hamirpur. The vice-chancellor has been directed to ensure that admissions to the institution begin this year.

Appealing to locals to make full use of the public health camp, the chief minister said that similar camps would also be organised in Nadaun and other parts of Hamirpur in the coming period.

He said that the Senior Secondary School at Kangu has been designated as a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School. A new school building will be constructed, and students will be provided with modern educational facilities. Construction of the primary school building will also begin soon.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)