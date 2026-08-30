No More Last-Minute Registration: Maharashtra MMC Sets 3-Month Deadline For PG Medicos | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has directed all medical colleges in Maharashtra to ensure that postgraduate medical students obtain permanent MMC registration within three months of admission, putting an end to the practice of students seeking registration only towards completion of their courses or before final examinations.

In a circular dated August 27, the MMC said all candidates admitted to postgraduate medical courses in government, corporation, private and deemed medical colleges are required to obtain registration in accordance with the Maharashtra Medical Council Act and rules framed under it.

The MMC said it had observed that some postgraduate students were applying for registration only at the end of their course or immediately before the final examination. This, it said, resulted in avoidable administrative difficulties and delays.

The council has directed Deans to verify and monitor the registration status of every postgraduate candidate and ensure completion of the process within three months of admission. Colleges have also been asked to circulate the directions among postgraduate sections, departments and faculty members for strict compliance.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) welcomed the clarification. In a statement issued on Sunday, Central MARD said the circular provides clarity to PG residents regarding the timeline for obtaining permanent registration and urged all residents to complete the process within the stipulated period to avoid difficulties at the time of completion of their postgraduate course.

The directive applies to postgraduate medical candidates across Maharashtra and specifically states that registration should not be deferred until the final examination.

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