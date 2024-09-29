Kerala Launches New Entrance Training Programme Benefiting Over 8 Lakh Students

File

The state-run Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has launched an ambitious initiative to provide support and guidance to over 8,00,000 students from public schools as they prepare for various undergraduate entrance examinations.

KITE is the technology arm of the General Education Department of the Kerala government.

Titled as ‘Key to Entrance’, the programme was inaugurated by General Education Minister V Sivankutty here on Saturday.

The core objective of the initiative is the state’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities and support for students in Science, Humanities, and Commerce streams, an official statement said here on Sunday.

The dedicated portal for the initiative, entrance.kite.kerala.gov.in , offers free login access to higher secondary and vocational higher secondary students of government and aided schools, allowing them to access a wide range of learning materials including question papers, assignments, and mock tests, it said All these resources will be available after the daily live classes, which will start broadcasting on the KITE VICTERS channel from September 30, with simultaneous transmission on two PM eVidya channels allotted exclusively for Kerala.

Students who miss the live sessions can view them later through the KITE YouTube channel.

The programme will initially cover a comprehensive set of subjects, including Chemistry, Physics, Botany, Zoology, Mathematics, History, Political Science, Business Studies, English, and Geography, with plans to expand into additional subjects in the future, it said.

Each class will provide self-assessment opportunities, enabling students to evaluate their progress and identify areas for improvement, the statement said adding that continuous evaluation will be facilitated through online model examinations to ensure effective learning outcomes.

To ensure smooth implementation of the initiative, the Director of General Education (DGE) has issued directives to all schools to make the necessary technical facilities available for students.

K Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE, said this is the largest public entrance exam training system in Kerala, reaching nearly 8 lakh students.

“We aim to replicate the success of last year’s Crack the Entrance crash course, which saw excellent participation and impressive results for students preparing for Medical and Engineering entrance exams,” he added.