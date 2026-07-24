Kerala Govt Assures Stakeholder Consultations Over CET–KTU Integration Plan Amid Autonomy Concerns |

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Friday said that the government will hold discussions with everyone and consider their views on making CET a constituent college of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

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The minister's statement comes amidst reports of opposition from many groups to the government's move to make College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET), a part of the KTU.

Those opposed to the move have reportedly claimed that it would lead to a loss of autonomy of the CET.

In an effort to allay the concerns, the minister, speaking to reporters here, said despite several years going by since the creation of the KTU, it lacks a lot of basic infrastructure as nothing has been done in that direction in the last 10 years.

"Therefore, it is facing a lot of shortcomings and setbacks, including in its rankings. To resolve these issues and to strengthen the KTU and CET, it was decided to make CET a constituent college of the university," John said.

At the same time, he made it clear that any decision would be taken only after holding discussions with all stakeholders, including students, and teachers, and all their views would be taken into consideration.

"We will move forward with it in a manner that is agreeable to everyone," the minister assured.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)