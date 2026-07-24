Haryana To Send Meritorious Students On International Educational Tours To Boost Global Exposure, Announces CM Nayab Singh Saini | Video | X / @NayabSainiBJP

Rohtak: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced that the state government plans to take students on international educational tours to broaden their global exposure and strengthen their intellectual development.

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Addressing a function to honour meritorious students at Maharshi Dayanand University here, he said the initiative is part of the government's efforts to prepare a skilled and innovative youth force in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.

Students securing top positions in Class 10, Class 12 and Haryana Board Olympiad examinations were felicitated during the programme.

The chief minister said education should not be limited to earning degrees but should enable young people to become job creators rather than job seekers.

He urged students to treat their achievements as milestones and continue striving for greater success.

Highlighting education reforms, Saini said the government has established 391 STEM Labs in government schools to promote digital education, artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced technologies.

He added that Atal Tinkering Labs are being set up in 250 schools for Rs 25 crore.

He said Haryana currently has 468 PM SHRI and Government Model Sanskriti Schools, while the government also plans to establish 250 Excellence Schools offering education in both Hindi and English mediums.

The chief minister said Mission Buniyaad and the Super 100 Programme are being implemented in 103 government schools.

Under these initiatives, 277 students have secured admission to premier institutions, including IITs, NITs and IIMs, while 61 students are pursuing medical education.

Saini also said the state has created a Department of Foreign Cooperation to facilitate overseas employment opportunities for youth.

As part of the initiative, foreign language education is being introduced in schools, and 60 teachers have already received French language training.

The chief minister congratulated the award-winning students and interacted with them during the ceremony.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)