 Kerala: Female Students Decry Discriminatory Hostel Curfew Policy; Say Timing Imposed Is Restrictive
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala: Female Students Decry Discriminatory Hostel Curfew Policy; Say Timing Imposed Is Restrictive

Kerala: Female Students Decry Discriminatory Hostel Curfew Policy; Say Timing Imposed Is Restrictive

The plea alleged that the college authorities have prescribed a curfew at 6.30PM for girls. On the other hand, the curfew in the boy hostel is set at 9PM.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
Kerala: Female Students File A Petition To High Court Against Alleged Discriminatory Hostel Curfew |

Kerala: A group of 33 female students from Mar Athanasius College in Kothamangalam, Kerala has approached the Kerala High Court, seeking relief from what they claim is a discriminatory hostel curfew policy. The students assert that the curfew timings imposed on female residents are unjustly restrictive compared to their male counterparts.

The plea alleged that the college authorities have prescribed a curfew at 6.30PM for girls. On the other hand, the curfew in the boy hostel is set at 9PM.

The petition highlights that while male students are granted more lenient curfew timings, female students are subjected to earlier curfew hours, limiting their freedom of movement and hampering their academic and personal activities.

Read Also
Kerala: Girl attends medical college without qualifying entrance exam, probe ordered
article-image

Students decry gender-based curfew policies

The female students' plea to the High Court raises concerns about the impact of such gender-based curfew policies on their ability to engage fully in their educational pursuits and co-curricular activities. The students argue that this policy not only reinforces traditional gender norms but also perpetuates an atmosphere of inequality.

In addition to that, the petition also shed some light on the issue ordered by Kerala Government in the year 2019, informing that the entry time for women in girls hostels (affiliated to state universities) is fixed to 9.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the college received the State Government order dated June 23 regarding the extended entry timings for hostel girls, and yet college has not changed the timings.

Justice Basant Balaji on Friday adjourned the case till August 18. The petitioners were represented by advocates V Harish, Rajan Vishnuraj, AL Navaneet and Aswathy Krishnan.

Read Also
Shocker for Unni Mukundan: Actor to face trial in sexual assault case as Kerala High Court rejects...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: Nuffic To Close Down Netherland Education Support Offices In India

FPJ Exclusive: Nuffic To Close Down Netherland Education Support Offices In India

36% Increase in Nursing Institutes in 9 Years Across Country: Health Ministry

36% Increase in Nursing Institutes in 9 Years Across Country: Health Ministry

J&K: Visually Impaired Class 12 Student Teaches Mobile, Computer Use

J&K: Visually Impaired Class 12 Student Teaches Mobile, Computer Use

Lakshadweep Admin's New School Uniforms Exclude Hijab, Draw Ire of MP Mohd Faizal

Lakshadweep Admin's New School Uniforms Exclude Hijab, Draw Ire of MP Mohd Faizal

Jadavpur University Asks Boarders To Shift To New Hostel Amid Student's Death

Jadavpur University Asks Boarders To Shift To New Hostel Amid Student's Death