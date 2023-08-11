Kerala: Female Students Decry Discriminatory Hostel Curfew Policy; Say Timing Imposed Is Restrictive

Kerala: Female Students File A Petition To High Court Against Alleged Discriminatory Hostel Curfew |

Kerala: A group of 33 female students from Mar Athanasius College in Kothamangalam, Kerala has approached the Kerala High Court, seeking relief from what they claim is a discriminatory hostel curfew policy. The students assert that the curfew timings imposed on female residents are unjustly restrictive compared to their male counterparts.

The plea alleged that the college authorities have prescribed a curfew at 6.30PM for girls. On the other hand, the curfew in the boy hostel is set at 9PM.

The petition highlights that while male students are granted more lenient curfew timings, female students are subjected to earlier curfew hours, limiting their freedom of movement and hampering their academic and personal activities.

Students decry gender-based curfew policies

The female students' plea to the High Court raises concerns about the impact of such gender-based curfew policies on their ability to engage fully in their educational pursuits and co-curricular activities. The students argue that this policy not only reinforces traditional gender norms but also perpetuates an atmosphere of inequality.

In addition to that, the petition also shed some light on the issue ordered by Kerala Government in the year 2019, informing that the entry time for women in girls hostels (affiliated to state universities) is fixed to 9.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the college received the State Government order dated June 23 regarding the extended entry timings for hostel girls, and yet college has not changed the timings.

Justice Basant Balaji on Friday adjourned the case till August 18. The petitioners were represented by advocates V Harish, Rajan Vishnuraj, AL Navaneet and Aswathy Krishnan.

