Kerala: Girl attends medical college without qualifying entrance exam, probe ordered

Even though the girl was not listed among the candidates, her name was present on the attendance sheet. This left the authorities baffled.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Friday commenced a probe after a student, who did not even qualify for medical entrance examination, was found attending first year MBBS classes in the Kozhikode Medical College for a few days.

Last month, the girl from Malappuram district had announced on social media that she had secured admission to the MBBS course. On November 29, when the session started, she attended the classes along with 244 other students.

This went on for the next few days after which she was not seen.

What baffled the authorities was that though her name did not figure in the list of candidates, it was there in the attendance list.

The principal then registered a complaint with the Kozhikode Police and an assistant commissioner of police has now started their probe.

