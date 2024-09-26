Kerala Bans Sharing Of Study Notes Via WhatsApp To Relieve Student Burden

Representative Image

The Department of General Education in Kerala has directed teachers to stop sharing study notes with students, including those in Higher Secondary classes, via social media platforms like WhatsApp. This directive follows a circular issued by the Joint Secretary of the Higher Secondary Academy in response to a complaint filed with the State Child Rights Commission.

The order explicitly prohibits sending study notes via social media and later for printing. Regional deputy directors have been instructed to conduct regular visits to schools to ensure compliance with the new regulations, as mandated by Higher Secondary Academic Joint Director Suresh Kumar.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, online learning methods were encouraged due to the inability of children to attend regular classes. However, as per local media reports, some parents raised concerns with the commission about the undue burden and financial strain placed on students due to the sharing of notes and other materials via WhatsApp.

Consequently, principals of higher secondary institutions have been advised to prevent teachers from sharing study notes through social media platforms. The circular notes that while online education and sharing study materials were essential during the pandemic when schools were closed, continuing this practice now may negatively impact students' overall learning experience.