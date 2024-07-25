KEA UGCET 2024 First Round Seat Allotment Begins; Check Process, Post Allotment Choices | Official Website

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2024 seat distribution process has started with the first round, according to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). For the first round of seat distribution, the choices entry window is now open.

Candidates will have a three-day window to add, modify, rearrange, or remove their options following the announcement of the mock results. Three days following the end of the option rearrangement period, the final first-round seat allocation results will be made public.

Candidates have seven days to indicate their interests for professional courses, including as architecture, veterinary medicine, engineering, pharmacy, naturopathy, and yoga, according to the official notification. Three days following the deadline for option submission, the authority will make the simulated seat allocation results public.

Candidates who meet the requirements can use the choice entry process by going to kea.kar.nic.in, the official website.



According to the KEA information bulletin, "A candidate can enter any number of options for his choice of college and courses in the order of preference he or she desires to enter either in the helpline centres or on his or her arrangement."

Seat Allocation Process



There will be three rounds to the seat allocation procedure, each with three phases and numerous iterations. There are three rounds in the process: the first round, second round, and second extended round, also known as the casual vacancy round.

KEA UGCET 2024: Post-Allotment Four Choices:



Option 1: Happy with the chosen college and course, ready to pay for admission, and willing to forego additional rounds of selection.



Option 2: Happy with the assigned college but open to taking part in the subsequent round in hopes of making improvements.



Option 3: Refusing to accept the assigned seat and giving it up to take part in the subsequent round.



Option 4: Applied for admission elsewhere and withdrawn from the seat allocation process.