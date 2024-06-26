KEA PGCET 2024 Exam Postponed, New Dates To Be Announced Soon; Registration Window Reopens | Credits: Pexels

The state's university exams have caused the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to postpone the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024. The KEA stated that updated exam dates will be released when they become available.

The exam was supposed to take place on July 13 and 14, but a lot of students requested that PGCET 2024 be postponed in light of some universities' final semester exams, which are scheduled for July 5–10.

In an official statement, the KEA stated, "To safeguard the student's interest, the KEA has postponed the PGCET-2024 exam scheduled to be held on July 13 and 14, 2024. The revised dates will be published in due course on the KEA website."

Registration window to re-open

It should also be mentioned that the Karnataka PGCET 2024 registration window will reopen today according to the exam authority. Those who haven't applied yet for the Karnataka PGCET 2024 can do so online at kea.kar.nic.in by July 7th. July 9 at 6 p.m. is the deadline for submitting online application forms and the application fee.

Application Fees



The registration fee for candidates from the General and Other Backward Classes is Rs. 650. The cost is Rs. 500 for members of scheduled tribes and castes. The application fee may be paid by credit cards, debit cards, net banking, or UPI by the candidates. It is recommended that candidates visit the KEA website frequently to stay up to date on any changes to the exam dates and other pertinent information.

How to apply?

-Check out cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official website.

-Click the PGCET 2024 registration link on the home page.

-Sign up and continue with the application procedure.

-Complete the form, send it in, and pay the fee.

The entrance exam is required for enrollment in MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArchitecutre programmes at state-affiliated institutions.