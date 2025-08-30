 KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKCET 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

KCET Final Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the KCET 2025 Round 2 final seat allotment result on August 30, 2025, at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
KCET Counselling 2025 | Image: Canva

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the final seat allotment result for KCET 2025 Round 2 today, August 30, 2025. The registered candidates can view their results on the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The final allotment will be for courses such as Engineering, Architecture, Agricultural Sciences, Veterinary, Yoga and Naturopathy, AYUSH and other courses.

Earlier, KEA had announced the Round 2 provisional seat allotment on August 29, 2025, providing the opportunity to the candidates to check their placements. Post results, the candidates are eligible to exercise Choice 1 or Choice 4 options for UGCET courses like Engineering, Architecture, Agricultural Science, Veterinary, Pharmacy, B.Sc Nursing, Yoga, BPT, BPO, and Allied Health Sciences.

This stage marks the end of the Round 2 counselling procedure and brings clarity to students waiting for their allocated seats to be confirmed.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Municipal Corporation Orders Immediate Evacuation Of 37 high-risk Buildings Housing 191 Families After Virar Collapse
Thane Municipal Corporation Orders Immediate Evacuation Of 37 high-risk Buildings Housing 191 Families After Virar Collapse
Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Protestors Seen Bathing On Mumbai Road Using Water Tanker | VIDEO
Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Protestors Seen Bathing On Mumbai Road Using Water Tanker | VIDEO
India's Air Passenger Traffic To Increase From 412 To 600 Million By FY30
India's Air Passenger Traffic To Increase From 412 To 600 Million By FY30
Odisha: 36-Year-Old Sanskrit Teacher Booked For Allegedly Sexually Harassing 7 Girl Students At Sundargarh School
Odisha: 36-Year-Old Sanskrit Teacher Booked For Allegedly Sexually Harassing 7 Girl Students At Sundargarh School
Read Also
KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Released At kea.kar.nic.in; Direct Link Here
article-image

KCET Final Seat Allotment Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the KCET final seat allotment result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the KCET final seat allotment result 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha: 36-Year-Old Sanskrit Teacher Booked For Allegedly Sexually Harassing 7 Girl Students At...

Odisha: 36-Year-Old Sanskrit Teacher Booked For Allegedly Sexually Harassing 7 Girl Students At...

Arunachal Pradesh: Body Of Missing Class 8 Student Found In School Compound In Kra Daadi District

Arunachal Pradesh: Body Of Missing Class 8 Student Found In School Compound In Kra Daadi District

NEET Student In Jaipur Tries To Jump From Coaching Terrace, Teacher Rescues; Video Goes Viral

NEET Student In Jaipur Tries To Jump From Coaching Terrace, Teacher Rescues; Video Goes Viral

WBSSC Assures SC That No 'Tainted' Candidates Will Be Allowed In Fresh SLST Exams

WBSSC Assures SC That No 'Tainted' Candidates Will Be Allowed In Fresh SLST Exams

Punjabi University Suspends 2 Officials Over Alleged Disrespect Of Mahan Kosh

Punjabi University Suspends 2 Officials Over Alleged Disrespect Of Mahan Kosh