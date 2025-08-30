KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

KCET Counselling 2025 | Image: Canva

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the final seat allotment result for KCET 2025 Round 2 today, August 30, 2025. The registered candidates can view their results on the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The final allotment will be for courses such as Engineering, Architecture, Agricultural Sciences, Veterinary, Yoga and Naturopathy, AYUSH and other courses.

Earlier, KEA had announced the Round 2 provisional seat allotment on August 29, 2025, providing the opportunity to the candidates to check their placements. Post results, the candidates are eligible to exercise Choice 1 or Choice 4 options for UGCET courses like Engineering, Architecture, Agricultural Science, Veterinary, Pharmacy, B.Sc Nursing, Yoga, BPT, BPO, and Allied Health Sciences.

This stage marks the end of the Round 2 counselling procedure and brings clarity to students waiting for their allocated seats to be confirmed.

KCET Final Seat Allotment Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the KCET final seat allotment result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the KCET final seat allotment result 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.