Kashmir schools to follow new timings amid change in weather conditions

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 01:28 PM IST
Students outside Kothibagh Higher Secondary School in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. | File photo
Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) issued new timings for schools falling in the winter zone of Jammu and Kashmir areas as cold weather has started in the valley, officials said.

An official from the DSEK told Free Press Journal that said that timings for the schools falling within Srinagar Municipal limits would be from 10: 00 am to 3:00 pm and for schools falling outside the municipal limits of Srinagar and another area of Kashmir province, it would be 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.

In Kashmir, the timings for the educational institutes change as the weather changes in the cold region from November every year. The same is also being followed in some districts of Jammu falling under the winter zone.

