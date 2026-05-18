Karnataka Youth Congress Factions Clash At Bengaluru Meeting Ahead Of NEET Protest | Video | X @HateDetectors

Bengaluru: A preparatory meeting turned chaotic at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bengaluru on Monday, as Youth Congress workers from rival factions engaged in heated arguments, pushing, shoving, and physical scuffles.​

The incident has once again brought factionalism within the Karnataka Congress to the forefront ahead of the planned National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test protest.​

The clash broke out between supporters of Karnataka Youth Congress president H. S. Manjunath Gowda and former vice-president Deepika Reddy during the massive protest planned for May 21 against alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.​

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It can be noted that Manjunath Gowda is a staunch follower of Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D. K. Shivakumar.​

The situation went out of control inside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office premises before senior leaders intervened to pacify both groups.​

The unrest reportedly stemmed from the recent removal of Deepika Reddy from the post of Youth Congress vice-president by the National Youth Congress leadership, a move that had triggered resentment among her supporters.​

The incident exposed growing internal divisions within the Karnataka Youth Congress unit, with supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar also reportedly involved in the confrontation.​

According to party sources, the unrest stemmed from recent action taken by the National Youth Congress leadership to remove Deepika Reddy from her post as vice-president.​

The decision had triggered strong resentment among her supporters.​

When the official preparatory meeting for the May 21 protest began at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office, Deepika Reddy’s supporters allegedly raised slogans condemning her removal from office.​

This was met with resistance from supporters of Manjunath Gowda, who reportedly warned them against disrupting the meeting.​

The verbal confrontation soon escalated into pushing, shoving, and physical clashes between workers of both factions.​

Despite attempts by senior Congress leaders to pacify the groups, the situation briefly spiraled out of control, with workers engaging in scuffles on the premises of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.​

The leaders later intervened and managed to calm both sides.​

Meanwhile, the political developments within the Karnataka Youth Congress have intensified following the removal of Deepika Reddy and 15 other office-bearers.​

Amid the controversy, Deepika Reddy levelled serious allegations against Youth Congress president H. S. Manjunath Gowda.​

In a press note released after the incident, Deepika Reddy described the action against her as “illegal” and “an act of personal vendetta rather than disciplinary action”.​

“This is not a disciplinary measure but personal revenge. I will not remain silent against misogynistic conspiracy and the politics of vengeance. My loyalty towards the Congress party and the high command remains unwavering,” she stated.​

Deepika Reddy further claimed that she had secured 2.95 lakh votes in the Youth Congress elections and was among the highest vote-getting women candidates in the country.​

She said she had fought against male-dominated politics and continued to work selflessly for the organisation even after the elections.​

Accusing Manjunath Gowda of insecurity and jealousy, she alleged that women leaders were being systematically targeted in the Youth Congress.​

“Under the leadership of Manjunath Gowda, an unsafe environment has been created for women in the Youth Congress. After the elections, I have faced political conspiracy and mental harassment,” she alleged.​

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)