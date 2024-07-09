Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2024 Results: How To Check Your Scores?

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2024 | File Photo

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2024 shortly. When the results are released to the public, candidates who took the exam and want to see their results can go to the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. To view the Karnataka SSLC results, candidates must enter their registration numbers and birth dates.

The dates of the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 were June 14–21, 2024. The three exams that the board has implemented annually under the new system are Exams 1, 2, and 3. As a result, Exam 2 will now be the official name of the additional exam.

The answer key for SSLC Exam 2 was released on June 21 and the objection period was open until June 22. The first Karnataka SSLC exam results were made public in May. It was the lowest pass rate in four years, at 73.40 percent.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

To view their results, students must enter their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later. In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam mentioned above, candidates should regularly check the official website.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.