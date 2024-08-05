Karnataka PGCET MBA, MCA Results 2024 Awaited; Check Steps To Download Scorecards Here!

Karnataka PGCET MBA, MCA 2024 | KEA

Karnataka PGCET MBA, MCA Results 2024: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducted the Karnataka PGCET MBA and MCA 2024 exam on August 4, 2024. Candidates who took the exam are eagerly awaiting their results. The results are expected to be released soon by the KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Eligible candidates who had registered and paid the fees were eligible to appear for the Karnataka PGCET MBA and MCA exam 2024, according to the notification.

Exam Details

The MCA exam was held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm for two hours. The MBA test was set to run from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm for two hours. Every question paper had a mark of 100. There will be no negative marking in this exam; candidates will receive one mark for each correct response. Questions left unanswered will not be marked.

Once the results are released, candidates will be able to view and obtain their scorecards. In order to view the result, candidates will need to enter details like the application/registration number, date of birth, and more.

The scorecard will likely contain details including the candidate's name, candidate's roll number, candidate's exam centre name, score obtained, maximum marks, name of the examination, date, and more.

How To Check Results?



Step 1: Go to the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in



Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link



Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result



Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen



Step 5: Go through the details



Step 6: Save and download for future use

The results should be photocopied, and candidates should store the hard copy somewhere safe for later use. In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam listed above, candidates should regularly check the official website.Additionally, it is advised that candidates who find any inconsistencies in their results or have any doubts regarding them immediately contact the appropriate officials.

KEA Contact Details

Phone No: 080 - 23460460

Website: http://kea.kar.nic.in

E Mail: keauthority-ka@nic.in