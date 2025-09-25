 Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry Begins At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Key Dates And Process
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened the PGCET 2025 option entry process. Candidates must pay a Rs 750 processing fee. The last date to submit options is September 28, with mock allotment results on September 29.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry | Official website

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry: The PGCET 2025 option entry input process has been launched by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at /kea/pgcet2025. The Karnataka PGCET option input link will be unavailable from September 28. A processing fee of Rs 750 must be paid by candidates in order to access the Karnataka PGCET option entry.

On September 29, KEA will provide the Karnataka PGCET mock seat allocation results based on the candidates' choices. For comprehensive details on Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry, including how to fill options and what to do following option entry, scroll down.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry: Important dates

Option Entry Start Date: 24-Sep-2025

Last Date to Exercise Options: 28-Sep-2025 (until 11:59 PM)

Publication of Mock Allotment Results: 29-Sep-2025 (after 2 PM)

Facility to Edit Exercised Options: 29-Sep-2025 (5 PM onwards) to 03-Oct-2025 (until 11 AM)

Release of First Round Provisional Seat Allotment Results: 03-Oct-2025 (after 5 PM)

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry: Process to follow

Step 1: Use the above link to access the Karnataka PGCET option input, or visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2025.

Step 2: Enter the application number and the PGCET number entry option after scanning the QR code on the Karnataka PGCET claim slip.

Step 3: Use the password that was sent to the registered cellphone number via SMS to finish the OTP verification.

Step 4: Use facial recognition to gain access to the Karnataka PGCET option entry dashboard.

Step 5: After paying the Rs 750 processing charge, input the selections' priority.

Step 6: All of the discipline tabs that the candidate is eligible for will be shown in the option entry window.

Step 7: Select the course tab from the Karnataka PGCET option input portal.

Step 8: The login dashboard shows the courses for each discipline along with a list of colleges. As many course and college options as possible are available to candidates.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information.

