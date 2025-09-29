 Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Results OUT Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Step-By-Step Guide To Check
KEA has released the Karnataka PGCET 2025 mock allotment results for MBA, MCA, and MTech programs. Candidates can check their allocations at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and edit options until October 3 before the first round allotment.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Results: The PGCET mock allocation results are scheduled to be released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today, September 29. The official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2025, is where candidates may access the Karnataka PGCET mock seat allocation results. The direct link to view the individual releases of the Karnataka PGCET mock allocation results for the MBA, MCA, and MTech programs. Based on the candidates' choices, KEA creates the Karnataka PGCET mock allocation results.

In order to generate the Karnataka PGCET 2025 first round allotment results, KEA will provide a window for editing options. The 2025 PGCET round 1 allocation result will serve as the basis for Karnataka MBA admissions.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Results: Important dates

Release of Mock Allotment Results: 29-Sep-2025 (after 2 PM)

Option Editing Window After Mock Allotment: 29-Sep-2025 (5 PM onwards) to 03-Oct-2025 (until 11 AM)

First Round Provisional Seat Allotment Results: 03-Oct-2025 (after 5 PM)

First Round Final Seat Allotment Results: 04-Oct-2025 (after 4 PM)

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Results: Website to check the result

kea.kar.nic.in

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2025, the official KEA PGCET 2025 portal.

Step 2: Locate and select the "Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Result" link.

Step 3: On the login screen, enter your PGCET Application Number along with any other necessary information.

Step 4: The institute and course you were assigned will be shown on the screen along with your simulated allocation result.

Step 5: Download the page, then print it out for your records while you update the options.

Following the announcement of the mock allocation results, KEA does not assist with the Karnataka PGCET option filling procedure. The purpose of the fake allocation result is to acquaint candidates with the college allocation procedure. Before KEA discloses the first official seat allocation results, candidates have the opportunity to change their preferences.

