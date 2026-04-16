Karnataka HC Directs Marks System For SSLC Third Language Papers, Over Career Implications

KarnataKarnataka HC Directs Marks System For SSLC Third Language Papers, Over Career Implicationska HC | Photo: Representative Image

Bengaluru: In a major setback to the state government, the Karnataka High Court has directed the government to award marks instead of grades for third language subjects, including Hindi, in SSLC examinations from this year.

The order comes in the wake of the State government announcing that the third language and NSQF subjects in the SSLC examinations would be assessed through a grading system instead of marks.

After the Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced the government decision, the department had issued a draft notification on April 10, regarding the proposed change. Challenging the move, Sahana R Nayak, a student from Chickamagaluru and two others approached the High Court.

Single Judge in Karnataka High Court Justice E S Indiresh heard the matter and directed the government to continue awarding the marks for the third language subjects, including Hindi for the year 2025-26 SSLC examinations. During the hearing, petitioners' counsel R V Nayak argued that the minister had made an announcement on changes only on March 28, 2026, while the examinations were underway.

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However, earlier in Oct 2024 and March 2025, the same government had issued guidelines saying that the third language would carry 100 marks, with 80 marks for the written examinations and 20 marks for internal assessment. The decision to shift to grades came only while the examinations were about to start.

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The petition also contended that the new system would harm the students in the long run, as competitive examinations consider only the marks and not grades.