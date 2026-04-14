Maharashtra Education Dept Warns Civic and Zilla Parishad Authorities Of Strict Action For Incorrect Student Count Data | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: As the new academic year will begin from June, the state education department cautioned the civic and zilla parishad authorities to provide detailed information about the student count, failing to do so strict will be initiated for the first time. So far, a demand of 17,78,933 textbooks for all classes has been registered in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for 2,82,954 students.

Education Department Directed School Authorities

Earlier this month, the education department had directed the school authorities to confirm the student headcount during the Physical Aptitude Test (PAT) as well, to verify the student database already available on UDISE and Pavitra portals.

Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, free textbooks are distributed to students of classes one to eight in Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation and aided schools in the state. As the schools will start regularly from June 15, the administration expects to complete the books distribution process at the earliest.

Schools to Start Regularly From June 15

The state education department directed the authorities to verify the students headcount before updating the data for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan by February 20. Furthermore, for the first time, the education department stated that providing incorrect information could lead to strict action.

According to the Education Inspectorate, department-wise, 6 lakh 12 thousand 571 books have been requested for 57 thousand 744 students in the South Division, 9 lakh 88 thousand 172 books for 92 thousand 368 students in the West Division, and 7 lakh 84 thousand 600 books for 75 thousand 334 students in the North Division. 2 lakh 64 thousand 258 students in Palghar have requested for 2 lakh 73 thousand 661 textbooks. This is followed by 1 lakh 76 thousand 88 students in Raigad, and 1 lakh 52 thousand 173 books for 1 lakh 51 thousand 486 students in Thane district. Thane Municipal Corporation has 69,041 students and demanded for 6,69,505 students, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has 64,619 students for 6,08,865 books, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has 59,591 students with 3,70,651 books, a significant demand has been registered. Strict planning is being done at all stages of printing, transportation and distribution to achieve the objective of "a book in the hands of every student on the first day of school".

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