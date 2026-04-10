Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026 Exam 2 Registration Live At kseab.karnataka.gov.in; Check 2nd PUC Exam 2 Timetable Here 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Registration: The School Education & Literacy Department of Karnataka has began Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Registration on the official webiste today. Registration for Exam-2 will be concluding on the official website without any fee on April 17, 2026.
The 2nd PUC exam-2 2026 will be held from April 30 to May 13, 2026. Students can download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 timetable 2026 from the official website pue.karnataka.gov.in/. Those who want to improve their 2nd PUC result in 2026 can appear for the 2nd PUC exam again in 2026. The second PUC result for 2026 was released on April 9, 2026.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Registration: Important Dates
Registration Start Date: April 10, 2026
Registration End Date: April 17, 2026
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Registration: How To Apply
Step 1: Visit the official website at
Step 2: Add the login credentials, such as mobile number, name, and registration number.
Step 3: The students will have to enter the information in the application form. You have to verify your application form.
Step 4: The students will have to pay the application fees and successfully submit the form to be eligible for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Registration: Improvement Fees
First-time improvement: ₹175 per subject
Second-time improvement: ₹350 per subject
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Registration: Details To Add in Candidate Registration
Username (Mobile No): Enter your mobile number as the username
Candidate Type:
Repeater Candidate
First Time Improvement Candidate
Second Time Improvement Candidate
Password: Maximum 8 characters. Must include at least: 1 letter and 1 number, 1 special character. Enter your password
Confirm Password: Re-enter the same password
Mobile Number: Enter your mobile number and the OTP will be sent to this number for verification
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Registration: Exam Timetable
April 30, 2026: Kannada, Arabic (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)
May 2, 2026: Optional Kannada, Logic, Accountancy, Chemistry (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)
May 4, 2026: English (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)
May 5, 2026: Business Studies, Physics, Physical Education (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)
May 6, 2026: Economics, Biology (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)
May 7, 2026: History, Mathematics, Home Science (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)
May 8, 2026: Political Science, Electronics, Computer Science (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)
May 9, 2026: Hindi (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)
May 11, 2026: Sociology, Statistics (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)
May 12, 2026: Geology, Psychology, Geography, Basic Math (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)
May 13, 2026 (Morning Session): Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)
May 13, 2026 (Afternoon Session): Hindustani Music, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Beauty & Wellness (2:00 PM – 4:15 PM)