Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026 Exam 2 Registration Live At kseab.karnataka.gov.in; Check 2nd PUC Exam 2 Timetable Here 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Registration: The School Education & Literacy Department of Karnataka has began Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Registration on the official webiste today. Registration for Exam-2 will be concluding on the official website without any fee on April 17, 2026.

The 2nd PUC exam-2 2026 will be held from April 30 to May 13, 2026. Students can download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 timetable 2026 from the official website pue.karnataka.gov.in/. Those who want to improve their 2nd PUC result in 2026 can appear for the 2nd PUC exam again in 2026. The second PUC result for 2026 was released on April 9, 2026.

Direct Link To Apply

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Registration Start Date: April 10, 2026

Registration End Date: April 17, 2026

ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಪಿಯುಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ-2 ಬರೆಯಲಿರುವ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ! ಪರೀಕ್ಷೇ -2ರ ದಿನಾಂಕವನ್ನು ನಿಗದಿಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 10, 2026 ರಿಂದ ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 17, 2026 ರವರೆಗೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ಶುಲ್ಕವಿಲ್ಲದೆ ಆನ್ಲೈನ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ಅವಕಾಶವಿದೆ.



Attention students appearing for the 2nd PUC Exam-2!

The dates for… pic.twitter.com/Pz20VDanX5 — School Education & Literacy Department Karnataka (@ShalaShikshana) April 10, 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Add the login credentials, such as mobile number, name, and registration number.

Step 3: The students will have to enter the information in the application form. You have to verify your application form.

Step 4: The students will have to pay the application fees and successfully submit the form to be eligible for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2

ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಪಿಯುಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ-2ರ ಮೂಲಕ ತಮ್ಮ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವನ್ನು ಉತ್ತಮಪಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಬಯಸುವ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ! ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಶೈಕ್ಷಣಿಕ ಪ್ರಗತಿಯನ್ನು ಉತ್ತೇಜಿಸಲು ಹಾಗೂ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಸುಧಾರಣೆಗೆ (Improvement) ಅವಕಾಶ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಅದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದ ಶುಲ್ಕದ ವಿವರಗಳನ್ನು ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪ್ರಥಮ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ… pic.twitter.com/MvrxGDw1ow — School Education & Literacy Department Karnataka (@ShalaShikshana) April 10, 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Registration: Improvement Fees

First-time improvement: ₹175 per subject

Second-time improvement: ₹350 per subject

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Registration: Details To Add in Candidate Registration

Username (Mobile No): Enter your mobile number as the username

Candidate Type:

Repeater Candidate

First Time Improvement Candidate

Second Time Improvement Candidate

Password: Maximum 8 characters. Must include at least: 1 letter and 1 number, 1 special character. Enter your password

Confirm Password: Re-enter the same password

Mobile Number: Enter your mobile number and the OTP will be sent to this number for verification

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Registration: Exam Timetable

April 30, 2026: Kannada, Arabic (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)

May 2, 2026: Optional Kannada, Logic, Accountancy, Chemistry (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)

May 4, 2026: English (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)

May 5, 2026: Business Studies, Physics, Physical Education (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)

May 6, 2026: Economics, Biology (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)

May 7, 2026: History, Mathematics, Home Science (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)

May 8, 2026: Political Science, Electronics, Computer Science (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)

May 9, 2026: Hindi (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)

May 11, 2026: Sociology, Statistics (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)

May 12, 2026: Geology, Psychology, Geography, Basic Math (10:15 AM – 1:30 PM)

May 13, 2026 (Morning Session): Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

May 13, 2026 (Afternoon Session): Hindustani Music, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Beauty & Wellness (2:00 PM – 4:15 PM)