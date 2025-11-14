 Karnataka Government Introduces Paid Menstrual Leave For Women Employees
HomeEducationKarnataka Government Introduces Paid Menstrual Leave For Women Employees

Karnataka Government Introduces Paid Menstrual Leave For Women Employees

The Karnataka government has approved a new Menstrual Leave Policy granting one day of paid leave per month to women employees in registered establishments. After expert committee review and multiple consultations, the policy received cabinet approval. The initiative is hailed as a historic step toward women’s health, welfare, and empowerment, earning widespread appreciation.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | File Pic

Bengaluru: The Congress-led government in Karnataka has issued an official order granting one day of paid menstrual leave per month to women employees working in establishments registered under various labour laws in Karnataka.

The Menstrual Leave Policy – 2025, which had received cabinet approval recently under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, aims to support women’s well-being and empowerment.

This policy adds to the list of several welfare initiatives already implemented by the state government for women.

Minister for Labour Santosh S. Lad stated that to safeguard the health and mental well-being of women employees, the government has issued an order implementing the menstrual leave policy.

“This initiative marks a historic and exemplary step toward women’s empowerment, setting a model for the entire country. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and all cabinet colleagues for their support in making this important measure a reality,” he said.

Earlier, the Labour Department had sought administrative approval to introduce the menstrual leave policy. However, Labour Minister Santosh S. Lad wanted the policy to be implemented in a comprehensive and effective manner. To achieve this, several rounds of meetings, discussions, and consultations were held.

To examine the matter, the government had constituted an 18-member committee chaired by Prof. Sapna S., Head of the Department of Law at Christ University. The committee submitted its report, recognising menstrual health as an essential aspect of women’s rights and workplace welfare. Based on this, the cabinet granted final approval for the policy’s implementation.

Labour Minister Santosh S. Lad played a key role in ensuring the implementation of the menstrual leave benefit. He has consistently introduced several women-friendly initiatives through the Labour Department.

The minister also conducted a thorough study of menstrual leave policies across different Indian states and other countries before ensuring a well-structured rollout of the policy in Karnataka, said the official statement from the Labour ministry.

"When the cabinet first approved the menstrual leave policy, women employees across the state expressed their gratitude to Minister Santosh S. Lad. The Labour Department’s initiative has received widespread appreciation from women across all sectors. The long-pending demand of women employees has now been fulfilled, marking a significant and progressive step toward protecting women’s health and promoting empowerment. This move has not only brought joy to women workers but also to their families," said the statement by the Labour Ministry.

