Karnataka: Four arrested for issuing fake PG, PhD certificates in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Police in Bangaluru arrested four persons for issuing fake certificates for PG and PhD degrees from various renowned institutions in India.

Around 1000 fake certificates and seals from various universities were found and seized by the officials. The four arrested persons are being questioned by the police, Pratap Reddy, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City said, as per ANI.

"Information was received about a racket that was issuing fake educational certificates including Masters & PhD degrees from various universities and various reputed institutions in India. An institute that was offering distance education learning was searched," the news agency Tweeted quoting Reddy.

“During the search around 1000 fake certificates and seals of various universities were found. 4 people have been arrested and they are being questioned. Search is on to arrest more”, it added.