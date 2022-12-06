e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka: Four arrested for issuing fake PG, PhD certificates in Bengaluru

Karnataka: Four arrested for issuing fake PG, PhD certificates in Bengaluru

Around 1000 fake certificates and seals from various universities were found and seized by the officials.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Bengaluru: Police in Bangaluru arrested four persons for issuing fake certificates for PG and PhD degrees from various renowned institutions in India.

Around 1000 fake certificates and seals from various universities were found and seized by the officials. The four arrested persons are being questioned by the police, Pratap Reddy, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City said, as per ANI.

Read Also
Fake degree certificate scam: RKDF University VC, ex-VC and principal of engineering college...
article-image

"Information was received about a racket that was issuing fake educational certificates including Masters & PhD degrees from various universities and various reputed institutions in India. An institute that was offering distance education learning was searched," the news agency Tweeted quoting Reddy.

“During the search around 1000 fake certificates and seals of various universities were found. 4 people have been arrested and they are being questioned. Search is on to arrest more”, it added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Student arrested for carrying revolver without license

Gujarat: Student arrested for carrying revolver without license

Karnataka: Four arrested for issuing fake PG, PhD certificates in Bengaluru

Karnataka: Four arrested for issuing fake PG, PhD certificates in Bengaluru

Audio content to help primary school students learn English in UP

Audio content to help primary school students learn English in UP

After AIIMS, ICMR website faces 6,000 cyber attacks in 24 hours

After AIIMS, ICMR website faces 6,000 cyber attacks in 24 hours

New railway recruitment exam under UPSC; paper pattern, other details here

New railway recruitment exam under UPSC; paper pattern, other details here