Fake degree certificate scam: RKDF University VC, ex-VC and principal of engineering college arrested in Bhopal by Hyderabad police

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Hyderabad police have arrested former RKDF University vice chancellor, its present vice chancellor and a principal of an engineering college in a fake degree certificate scam. The police have taken them to Hyderabad, officials said on Tuesday.

In February 2022, Hyderabad police had busted a racket involved in selling fake degree certificates by arresting 10 people including an assistant professor of Sarvepalli Radhakrishna University in Bhopal. The police have conducted similar action against one more university of MP and a university in UP.

Deputy police commissioner Rajesh Singh Bhadoria told media that Hyderabad police had asked for five police personnel for their own protection and to arrest officials of RKDF university situated under Misrod police station area.

District prosecution officer Rajendra Upadhaya told Free Press that Hyderabad police took away present VC, former VC and a principal of engineering college to Hyderabad for questioning by flight. The police will present them in Hyderabad court.

Rate chart: These university officials used to target those students who had failed or couldn't complete their education. The Hyderabad police have seized fake certificates and other materials.

For every degree, they had made a rate chart. The rate for engineering, BTech degrees was Rs 3 lakh, for BCom and BA degrees, it was Rs 1.5 lakh, for BSc degree certificate, it was Rs 1.75 lakh, for MBA degree, it was Rs 2.75 lakh.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:18 PM IST