Karnataka Defers NMMS Exam 2024; To Be Held On 5 January

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the rescheduling of the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2024 exam due to unforeseen circumstances. The exam, originally planned for December 8, 2024, will now take place on January 5, 2025.

In an official statement, the Board informed that due to unavoidable reasons, the exam date has been changed. It further instructed districts, talukas, and schools to ensure this change is widely communicated, and to take appropriate actions to help students prepare adequately for the exam. The NMMS 2024 test postponement notice is available on the official website, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

NMMS 2024-25 exam schedule

The NMMS 2024-25 exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1, the Mental Ability Test (MAT), and Paper 2, the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Paper 1 will be conducted from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (90 minutes), with an additional 30 minutes for students with disabilities. Paper 2 will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on January 5, 2025, also lasting 90 minutes, with an extra 30 minutes provided for students requiring accommodations.

Eligibility

Class: Students must be in Class 8.

Economic Criteria: Students from families with an annual income below a specified limit (usually Rs. 1.5 lakhs) are eligible.

Academic Criteria: Students must have secured at least 55% marks in their Class 7 exams (or equivalent).

Important Instructions

Students must carry their admit cards on the exam day.

Ensure they are familiar with the exam pattern and syllabus.

Any change in the exam schedule will be notified by the KSEEB and should be closely monitored.