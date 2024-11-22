 Karnataka Defers NMMS Exam 2024; To Be Held On 5 January
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka Defers NMMS Exam 2024; To Be Held On 5 January

Karnataka Defers NMMS Exam 2024; To Be Held On 5 January

The NMMS 2024 test postponement notice is available on the official website, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Representative image

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the rescheduling of the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2024 exam due to unforeseen circumstances. The exam, originally planned for December 8, 2024, will now take place on January 5, 2025.

In an official statement, the Board informed that due to unavoidable reasons, the exam date has been changed. It further instructed districts, talukas, and schools to ensure this change is widely communicated, and to take appropriate actions to help students prepare adequately for the exam. The NMMS 2024 test postponement notice is available on the official website, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

Read Also
Bihar NMMS 2025 Registration Now Open At scert.bihar.gov.in; Check Details
article-image

NMMS 2024-25 exam schedule

The NMMS 2024-25 exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1, the Mental Ability Test (MAT), and Paper 2, the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Paper 1 will be conducted from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (90 minutes), with an additional 30 minutes for students with disabilities. Paper 2 will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on January 5, 2025, also lasting 90 minutes, with an extra 30 minutes provided for students requiring accommodations.

FPJ Shorts
'Get A Life': AR Rahman's Daughter Lashes Out At Trolls For Spreading Rumours Amid His Divorce With Saira Banu
'Get A Life': AR Rahman's Daughter Lashes Out At Trolls For Spreading Rumours Amid His Divorce With Saira Banu
Canada Cracks Down On Fake Student Acceptance Letters, Flags More Than 10,000 In 2024
Canada Cracks Down On Fake Student Acceptance Letters, Flags More Than 10,000 In 2024
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Poster Showing NCP Chief Ajit Pawar As 'Future CM' Surfaces In Pune, Taken Down Later; Video
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Poster Showing NCP Chief Ajit Pawar As 'Future CM' Surfaces In Pune, Taken Down Later; Video
Real Estate Big Bulls Have Requested Deregistration Of 19 Projects In Maharashtra
Real Estate Big Bulls Have Requested Deregistration Of 19 Projects In Maharashtra

Eligibility

Class: Students must be in Class 8.

Economic Criteria: Students from families with an annual income below a specified limit (usually Rs. 1.5 lakhs) are eligible.

Academic Criteria: Students must have secured at least 55% marks in their Class 7 exams (or equivalent).

Read Also
Haryana NMMS 2024 Admit Card OUT; Check Exam Pattern
article-image

Important Instructions

Students must carry their admit cards on the exam day.

Ensure they are familiar with the exam pattern and syllabus.

Any change in the exam schedule will be notified by the KSEEB and should be closely monitored.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Canada Cracks Down On Fake Student Acceptance Letters, Flags More Than 10,000 In 2024

Canada Cracks Down On Fake Student Acceptance Letters, Flags More Than 10,000 In 2024

ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024 Expected Soon on slrcg3.sebaonline.org: Here’s How to Check

ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024 Expected Soon on slrcg3.sebaonline.org: Here’s How to Check

IIM CAT 2024: Exam On November 24; Dress Code, Guidelines & Things To NOT Carry In The Exam Hall

IIM CAT 2024: Exam On November 24; Dress Code, Guidelines & Things To NOT Carry In The Exam Hall

AIBE 19 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Admit Card Available On December 15

AIBE 19 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Admit Card Available On December 15

Karnataka Defers NMMS Exam 2024; To Be Held On 5 January

Karnataka Defers NMMS Exam 2024; To Be Held On 5 January