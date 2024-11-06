 Haryana NMMS 2024 Admit Card OUT; Check Exam Pattern
Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Haryana NMMS 2024 | Representative image

Admit cards for the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) test have been made available by the Board of School Education Haryana. For students in grades 9 through 12, the scholarship program provides financial aid of Rs 12,000 annually.

Candidates can visit the official websites of the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), scertharyana.gov.in and the board's official website, bseh.org.in to download the Haryana NMMS admit card.

The date of the Haryana NMMSS test is set for November 17.

How to download?

By entering their date of birth and Aadhar number, candidates can view their admit card.

-Visit bseh.org.in, the BSEH's official website.
-On the home page, click the link for the Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2024.
-It will open a new page.
-In the designated space, type your login information.
-Download and submit the admission card.

Eligibility criteria

The admission exam is only open to qualified candidates enrolled in the VIII grade at an accredited institution.The applicant's parents' combined yearly income from all sources cannot exceed Rs 3,50,000 in order to qualify for the entrance exam. To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must have received at least 55% of the possible points in the VII class or 50% if they belong to a reserved category.

Exam pattern

The test will be divided into two sections: the Scholastic Ability Test (Part 2) and the Mental Ability Test (Part 1). There will be 90 questions in Part I, each worth one mark, with an emphasis on synthesis, analysis, and reasoning. Ninety questions combining science, maths and social science will make up Part 2.

