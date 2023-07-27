Karnataka: Centralised Annual Exams Likely To Be Introduced For Classes 9 & 11

Centralised Annual Exams Likely To Be Introduced in Karnataka | Representative Image

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Karnataka aims to introduce a centralised annual examination for classes 9 and 11 for state board affiliated schools from the ongoing academic year. If comes into enforcement, Karnataka will have a centralised annual examination for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11, wherein the question paper will be set by Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) and the evaluation is set to happen at the school and taluk level. This model is similar to the ones adopted by Gujarat and Kerala.

According to the media reports a proposal on the same will be submitted to school Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and the final nod will be given by the state government.

Various media reports suggest, the decision to introduce centralised annual examination for classes 9 and 11 comes in order to prepare the students to face the SSLC (10th) and second PUC (12th) board examinations, due next year. In addition, the school education department also wants to improve the learning outcomes in high school, which has taken a hit, as per many assessment reports.

Through this ‘centralised examination’ reform, the education department aims to bridge the learning gaps among high school students. However, similar to classes 5 and 8, the annual examination of 9 and 11, will have a ‘no detention policy’, which means the student needs to acquire the required passing marks, reports the Indian express.

As part of the examination reforms, Karnataka on July 10 ordered to consider 20 marks as internal for examination in subjects not having a practical examination of first and second PU (pre-university) from the academic year 2023-24. With this, the evaluation for subjects without practicals will be based on 20 marks internal and 80 marks theoretical.