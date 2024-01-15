JSSC To Commence Constable Recruitment Application Process On January 22, 2024

Representative Image |

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will immediately launch the application process for the Constable Competitive Examination on January 22, 2024. The application form must be submitted by February 21, 2024.

Prior to this, the recruitment process was supposed to start on January 15.

The objective of this recruitment drive is to occupy 4919 open positions in the organization's various responsibilities. Candidates who meet the requirements may apply online at jssc.nic.in, the organization's official website.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) would award an excellent compensation to applicants appointed for Police Constable vacancies under Jharkhand Police Constable Recruitment 2024. Police Constable jobs have base pay between Rs. 21,700 and Rs. 69,100.

The application cost can be paid by applicants until February 16 in accordance with the schedule provided. Between February 26 and February 28, candidates can also make changes to their application forms.

Candidates must carefully read the official notification before completing the JSSC Constable Recruitment 2024 application form.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants have to be at least eighteen years old. For applicants to the unreserved and economically disadvantaged division, the maximum age limit is 25 years old. The maximum age limit for candidates from extremely backward and backward classes is 27 years old. The maximum age limit for female applicants from the unreserved, economically disadvantaged, and extremely backward classes is 28 years old. The maximum age for male and female candidates for Scheduled Tribes/Scheduled Cast is thirty years old.

Application Fees

The examination costs Rs 100, although candidates from the state of Jharkhand who are members of Scheduled Tribes or Scheduled Castes pay only Rs 50 instead.

Selection Procedure

The Jharkhand Police Constable Recruitment 2024 selection procedure consists of a written exam, a medical examination, and a physical efficiency test. After passing the Physical Efficiency Test three times as many times as there are openings, candidates will be invited to a Medical Examination and then an OMR written exam.