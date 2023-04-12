Accenture announces fresh job openings, weeks after laying off 19,000 people

File

Tech professionals across the globe have been facing a double whammy, since a hiring freeze awaits them once layoffs leave them out in the cold. But as some try to launch their own ventures, firms such as Jaguar Land Rover and Koo, along with individual campaigners have tried to help sacked employees find new jobs.

Now weeks after it laid off 19,000 professionals, Accenture has announced several job openings via LinkedIn for diverse roles.

Hiring for specific roles

The firm is looking for a services marketing executive partner, media relation professionals, analyst relation writers and capital market specialists among others.

At the same time, those already working at Accenture are anxious and uncertain about their future, since the human resources department hasn't revealed a full list of those who are being sacked.

Existing employees face uncertainty