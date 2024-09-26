JSSC Releases Admit Cards For JMLCCE 2023; Exam Scheduled For September 29,

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) |

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit cards for the 2023 Jharkhand Matric Level Combined Competitive Exam (JMLCCE). Candidates who registered can now download their admit cards for the 2024 JMLCCE exam from the official website, jssc.nic.in. The exam is scheduled for Sunday, September 29. To download the admit card, candidates need to log in using their registration number and password.

Here's how to download the Jharkhand SSC JMLCCE Admit Card 2024:

1. Visit the official JSSC website: jssc.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the "Admit Card" link under the "Important Link" section.

3. Click on the ‘Details’ link next to “Download Admit Card for JMLCCE-2023.”

4. Enter your registration number and password.

5. Submit the form to view and download the admit card.

6. Print the admit card for exam day.

Direct Link to Download JSSC Matric Level Admit Card 2024.

The JMLCCE 2024 exam aims to fill 455 vacancies for candidates with matric-level qualifications. If there are any issues with downloading the admit card, candidates can contact JSSC via email at jmlccerecruitment@gmail.com or by calling +91-7091334777.

JMLCCE 2024 Exam Pattern:

The exam will be OMR-based, and scores will be normalized if held in multiple groups. It will consist of three papers in three shifts. The exam will include objective, multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer will earn 3 marks, while each incorrect answer will result in a deduction of 1 mark.

Exam Details:

- Paper 1 (Language Knowledge):

120 questions (80 Hindi, 40 English), 2 hours.

Marks from this paper are for qualification only (minimum 30% required) and will not be included in the merit calculation.

- Paper 2 (Regional/Tribal Language Knowledge):

100 questions, 2 hours.

Candidates must score at least 30% to qualify.

- Paper 3 (General Knowledge):

120 questions, 2 hours, covering General Studies (40), Jharkhand State Knowledge (50), General Mathematics (10), and General Science (20).

Candidates must score at least 30% in Paper 1 and Paper 2 to have Paper 3 evaluated.