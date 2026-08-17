JSSC-CGL Recruitment Cancelled: Successful Candidates Protest At Project Bhawan In Ranchi, Threaten Fresh Legal Battle | ANI

JSSC CGL aspirants who had cleared the examination staged a protest at Project Bhawan in Ranchi on Monday, opposing the Jharkhand government’s decision to cancel the recruitment process.

The protesters expressed anger and distress over the cancellation, arguing that they had secured their appointments after clearing the examination and following legal proceedings.

One of the protesters said the government’s decision had left him and others in uncertainty, adding that he wanted to reassure his parents that they would continue their fight.

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“Following the government's decision, I am left on the streets. I would like to tell my mother and father - please, have patience. We will win again,” the protester said.

He appealed to the state government to reconsider its decision, claiming that the cancellation also undermined judicial orders. “This decision by the government also disrespects the order of the honourable court. In a way, one could say that justice has been defeated today,” he said, adding that he would continue fighting for his rights.

Another protester said the candidates had secured their appointments following a Jharkhand High Court division bench ruling and subsequent proceedings in the Supreme Court.

“We were appointed following a High Court division bench ruling. We had the Supreme Court's seal of approval, yet suddenly, the government. In an instant, we became unemployed,” the protester said.

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He also highlighted the plight of candidates who had resigned from their previous jobs after being appointed through the recruitment process.

“We are upset with the Chief Minister. Sir, please at least reconsider this matter. What about the honourable court's stance? What will happen to the hundreds of our brothers who resigned from previous jobs to join this one?” he said.

The protesters said they would approach the courts again if the government did not reconsider the cancellation. “We will go to court. We reached this stage through the courts before, so we will go to court again,” the protester said.