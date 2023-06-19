 JoSAA Counselling 2023 Registration Starts At josaa.nic.in, More Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJoSAA Counselling 2023 Registration Starts At josaa.nic.in, More Details Inside

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Registration Starts At josaa.nic.in, More Details Inside

Candidates can register themselves at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA counselling will lead to admission at centrally-funded technical institutions including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
The Joint Seat Allocation Allocation (JoSAA) has begun the online registration for counselling 2023, today i.e June 19. | Pixabay

The Joint Seat Allocation Allocation (JoSAA) has begun the online registration for counselling 2023, today i.e June 19. Students who have cleared JEE Advanced and/or Mains are qualified for the process. Therefore, candidates can register themselves at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA counselling will lead to admission at centrally-funded technical institutions including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

The JEE Advanced results was declared on June 18, 2023. A total number of 1,89,744 candidates were registered for JEE Advance 2023, out of which 1,80,372 appeared in the examination and 43,773 cleared the exam.

Read Also
JEE Advanced Results: Kota Institutions Earn 50 Of Top 100 Spots
article-image

Steps to apply for JoSAA Counselling 2023:

1. Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Registration and Choice Filling for JoSAA 2023"

3. A new page will open enter your JEE Mains or JEE Advanced registration details.

4. Fill out the counselling form and upload the required documents

Important dates for JoSAA:

Registration, choice filling begins: June 19

Registration for AAT 2023 qualified candidates: June 24 onwards.

Display of first mock allotment list: June 25

Display of second mock allotment list: June 27

Registration and choice filling ends: June 28

First round seat allotment results: June 30.

In total, JoSAA counselling will be held in six rounds. Check the detailed schedule here.

After the end of JoSAA counselling rounds, CSAB counselling for leftover NIT+ seats will begin.

Read Also
Indore: 1,800 Apply For 2,900 Seats; Counselling Of Non-CUET Courses Starts In DAVV
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

US: Appointments For F-1 Student Visas Begin For Mid-July To Mid-August At ustraveldocs.com

US: Appointments For F-1 Student Visas Begin For Mid-July To Mid-August At ustraveldocs.com

Uttarakhand: BTech Counselling Registration Begins At uktech.ac.in

Uttarakhand: BTech Counselling Registration Begins At uktech.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2023: Check Results And Scoreboard At cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2023: Check Results And Scoreboard At cuet.samarth.ac.in

Mumbai University Has Released The First Merit List For Undergraduate Courses

Mumbai University Has Released The First Merit List For Undergraduate Courses

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Registration Starts At josaa.nic.in, More Details Inside

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Registration Starts At josaa.nic.in, More Details Inside