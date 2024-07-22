Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam On July 25; Check Exam Details, Guidelines, Admit Card And More!

Representative Image

The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam will be held on July 25, 26, and 27, 2024.



The purpose of this exam is to create a shortlist of individuals who meet the requirements for admission to PhD programs at Indian universities and colleges for the 2024–2025 academic year, as well as for positions as assistant professors and junior research fellows (JRFs).

Exam Details

The exam consists of five papers: earth, atmospheric, oceanic, and planetary sciences; physics; mathematics; life sciences; and chemical sciences. The earth, atmospheric, oceanic, and planetary sciences papers are scheduled for July 2 from 9 am to noon, July 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm, and July 27 from 9 am to noon.



The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination will be administered in computer-based test (CBT) modality in July 2024 by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"Further, to get familiar with the exam interface before the exam day, a mock test which has been organized. In any case it shouldn't be considered as a sample test. It is to be noted that the exam content and timings shown on the mock test interface are sample only, which may vary on the day of the exam," read the official notification.

The mock test link is as follows: https://ntacsir2024.onlineapplicationform.org/CSIR UGC

How To Download Admit Card?



Step 1: Visit the official website.



Step 2: Search the homepage for the Admit Card link.



Step 3: Click the provided link and provide the necessary information.



Step 4: Your screen will open the admit card.



Step 5: Examine the specifics



Step 6: Download and save for later use.



Having a valid admit card is a must for all candidates to take the exam. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not possess a valid admit card be permitted to take the exam. It is anticipated that the exam admit cards will be released shortly. Upon its distribution, the admit card will be available for download and online access for applicants who meet the requirements to take the exam.



Information on the candidate's admit card includes name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, location of the examination center, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time.

"Candidates are advised to note the following: The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Admit Card will not be sent by post. Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made thereon. Issue of Admit Card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference," read the official notification.

Exam Day Guidelines

It is necessary for candidates to be at the center an hour prior to the exam starting. No candidate will be allowed to enter the testing site after the entry period finishes. In addition to a valid identity card—such as an Aadhaar card, passport, driver's license, or voter ID—candidates must present their admission card. Pencils, erasers, dry erase markers, and a scale (up to 15 cm) are among the stationary items they can carry.



Examinees are not permitted in the examination hall with cell phones, Bluetooth devices, slide rules, log tables, or electronic watches that contain calculators. The possession of such materials will result in the candidature being cancelled. Examinees must remain disciplined while in the examination room.

In case of any trouble regarding the Joint CSIR-UGC NET July 2024, candidates can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email csirnet@nta.ac.in. Stay updated by visiting the NTA websites at www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.ac.in.