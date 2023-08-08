JNU UG admission 2023: First Merit List To Be Out Today At jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Details Inside

JNU UG admission 2023: First Merit List To Be Out Today | Pixabay

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is all set to unveil its first merit list for undergraduate admissions along with for the year Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes today, August 8 2023. Prospective students can access the merit list on the official JNU website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Steps to check JNU UG admission 2023 first merit list

1. Visit the Official Website: Head to the official JNU admission portal - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

2. Log In: Locate and click on the "First Merit List 2023" link. Log in using your credentials, including your JNU entrance exam application number and password.

3. View Merit List: Upon successful login, you will be able to view the first merit list for the undergraduate programs.

Following that, candidates have to complete the Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with the blocking of seats of the First List from August 8 to August 11. The second merit list will be released on August 16. The third merit list and the Supernumerary Seats for Admissions will be released on August 22.

Aspirants are encouraged to meticulously follow the instructions provided by JNU to ensure a smooth and efficient admission process.

