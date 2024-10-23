 JKSSB Announces Exam Dates For Constable, Stenographer, And Typist Posts
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, or JKSSB, has issued a notification of OMR-based examination dates for various vacancies. Candidates can find the official exam dates on JKSSB's website jkssb.nic.in.

Exam Dates:

Home Department Constable Exam Dates: December 1, 8, and 22, 2024

Junior Stenographer Exam Dates (Animal/Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries & Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare Departments): December 29, 2024

Junior Scale Stenographer Exam (Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department): December 29, 2024

Steno Typist Exam (Horticulture and Health & Medical Education Departments): December 29, 2024

Law Department Urdu Typist Exam Date: December 30, 2024

How to download the JKSSB date sheet:

Visit the official JKSSB website, jkssb.nic.in.

On the front page, click the link for the OMR-based exam announcement.

Candidates can review the exam dates and syllabus in a new PDF file that opens.

Download the file, then save a hard copy for later use.

Exam pattern: 

The OMR-based written test for Constable posts in Executive Police, Armed Police, IRP, and SDRF will include 100 questions, each carrying one mark. The exam lasts for two hours in total. There are twenty-five questions in General English, twenty-five questions in General Knowledge, and twenty-five questions in Current Affairs (India). There will be ten questions on specific general knowledge of Jammu & Kashmir. There will be a total of 100 questions, consisting of 25 questions for Numerical and Reasoning Ability and 15 questions in Basic Computer Concepts.

