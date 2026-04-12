J&K's 106-Year-Old Boys Higher Secondary School To Be Revived As Heritage Institution | File Pic

Bhaderwah: One of the oldest educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, the Boys Higher Secondary School here has received a major boost, with the government deciding to redevelop the 106-year-old institution into a heritage school.

The foundation stone for the Rs 3.06 crore redevelopment of the 20th-century institution -- earlier known as Amar Singh High School -- was laid by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, Sunil Kumar Bhutyal, in the presence of the school's Principal and alumnus, Kailash Chander.

The school located in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. It was the first high school of the Chenab valley region, established in 1920 by the then Dogra Ruler Maharaj Pratap Singh.

Bhutyal said the Rs 3.06 crore redevelopment project, being undertaken under the 'Prerna' Heritage School scheme, is envisioned to serve as a centre of inspiration for students through an immersive learning experience.

The initiative is also expected to instil a sense of pride among the school's alumni, as the historic institution -- known for producing distinguished achievers over the decades -- enters a new era of preservation and renewal, he said.

"Aligned with the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this first-of-its-kind school redevelopment initiative, ‘Prerna’, is being undertaken to inspire the youth of the region to emerge as catalysts of change," the ADC said.

Chander termed the development a proud moment, highlighting that his grandfather, father, and he himself are alumni of the institution.

"Leading the school as its Principal after it has been accorded heritage status is a milestone which I will cherish for the rest of my life," he said.

Before Independence, locals said the school was affiliated with the University of the Panjab, Lahore, until 1947. It was subsequently linked to Banaras Hindu University and later to the University of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the establishment of the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, the institution was affiliated with JKBOSE in 1974. It was later rechristened as Model Higher Secondary School during the 2015–16 academic session, they said.

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