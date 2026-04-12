Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 Out: Check Topper List Here

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the TS Inter first and second-year results today, April 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. The TGBIE Inter first and second year results for 2026 will be made available on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in. To view the results, candidates must visit the official website and log in using their hall ticket number, result year, class, category, and other information.
The pass percentage for AP Inter results shows that the overall pass percentage for 1st year stood at 66.20%, with 66.94% in the general stream and 59.30% in the vocational stream. For 2nd year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 75.34%, including 75.61% in the general stream and 72.71% in the vocational stream
Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Topper List
TS Inter 1st Year Toppers 2026
Vocational Stream
Challa Vaishnavi – 498
Bandi Mrudula – 498
Choppari Laxmi Prasanna – 497
Padigela Lasya – 496
Kasipeta Shailaja – 496
Bodamidi Sathvika – 496
Kunja Sowjanya – 496
Sadia Umama – 496
Saindla Arundhathi – 496
Mohammed Shadman – 496
General Stream
Doonur Varsha – 496
Chapala Abhishek – 496
Banavath Nandhu Nayak – 496
Katkuri Eeshwara Krishna Sai – 496
Ravula Deepika Sharanya – 496
Bejugam Sindhu – 496
Divya Kachawa – 496
TS Inter 2nd Year Toppers 2026
General Stream
Koyya Jyoshna (General) – 997
Teegala Sai Shreshtitha (General) – 997
Hafsa Begum (General) – 997
Chintala Florence Ruth (General) – 996
Potru Priyalaxmi (General) – 996
Korukandla Pallavi (General) – 996
Gopathi Hyndavi (General) – 996
Kambhampati Rohini – 996
Dadi Pranavi – 996
Mandapally Mrudula – 996
Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Website to check the results
Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Step to check the result
Step 1: Visit the official website of TS Inter
Step 2: Select the IPE/IPASE results link.
Step 3: To log in, enter your login information and the Hall ticket number.
Step 4: You'll see the marks memo.
Step 5: Download to get more details