Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 Out: Check Topper List Here

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the TS Inter first and second-year results today, April 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. The TGBIE Inter first and second year results for 2026 will be made available on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in. To view the results, candidates must visit the official website and log in using their hall ticket number, result year, class, category, and other information.

The pass percentage for AP Inter results shows that the overall pass percentage for 1st year stood at 66.20%, with 66.94% in the general stream and 59.30% in the vocational stream. For 2nd year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 75.34%, including 75.61% in the general stream and 72.71% in the vocational stream

Direct Link Here To Check Results

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Topper List

TS Inter 1st Year Toppers 2026

Vocational Stream

Challa Vaishnavi – 498

Bandi Mrudula – 498

Choppari Laxmi Prasanna – 497

Padigela Lasya – 496

Kasipeta Shailaja – 496

Bodamidi Sathvika – 496

Kunja Sowjanya – 496

Sadia Umama – 496

Saindla Arundhathi – 496

Mohammed Shadman – 496

General Stream

Doonur Varsha – 496

Chapala Abhishek – 496

Banavath Nandhu Nayak – 496

Katkuri Eeshwara Krishna Sai – 496

Ravula Deepika Sharanya – 496

Bejugam Sindhu – 496

Divya Kachawa – 496

TS Inter 2nd Year Toppers 2026

General Stream

Koyya Jyoshna (General) – 997

Teegala Sai Shreshtitha (General) – 997

Hafsa Begum (General) – 997

Chintala Florence Ruth (General) – 996

Potru Priyalaxmi (General) – 996

Korukandla Pallavi (General) – 996

Gopathi Hyndavi (General) – 996

Kambhampati Rohini – 996

Dadi Pranavi – 996

Mandapally Mrudula – 996

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Website to check the results

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Step to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS Inter

Step 2: Select the IPE/IPASE results link.

Step 3: To log in, enter your login information and the Hall ticket number.

Step 4: You'll see the marks memo.

Step 5: Download to get more details